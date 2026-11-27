NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on 25 November 2026. Photo credit: NATO

What difference would two tiny words make to a diplomatic statement? A lot, it seems.

A joint statement by President Donald Trump and visiting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, issued after their Wednesday night meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, said they had “discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the (Ukraine) war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible.”

Hours later, the formulation changed radically when a wakeful Trump unilaterally altered the tone of the remark in a post on Truth Social, tweaking it to say “Russia and Ukraine” and so stressing that Ukraine, too, should not expand the war.

One plausible explanation is that Trump’s attention was drawn to a Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi, thousands of kilometres from the Ukraine war zone and, what is more, in a third country, in violation of international law.

The catch is that Ukraine lacks the military capability to carry out such an operation on Africa’s Mediterranean coast without intelligence or targeting support from some NATO country. Analysts are pointing the finger at Turkey, which is incensed over Russia gaining the upper hand in the Black Sea region and drastically curbing the supply route for weapons. Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s family makes good money from the lucrative arms trade with Ukraine. Turkey, of course, also operates a naval base and has a land presence in Misrata in western Libya.

Either way, Trump’s “update” of his joint statement with Rutte is a setback for the latter, who brags about his art of flattery to get around the mercurial American president, where most others have failed miserably. Trump enjoys flattery but continues to act his own way.

Rutte must have had weighty considerations when he sought an audience with Trump. First and foremost, NATO countries are on the escalation ladder in Ukraine, and Russia’s patience is wearing thin. Russian ships are being attacked in the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland; threats are being made openly against Kaliningrad, a highly sensitive Russian nuclear base; and Russia’s transit route to the Kaliningrad enclave is being choked by Estonia.

Poking the bear is a dangerous game, as one can never tell when it might hit back with ferocity. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Estonia’s chief of mission, warning that the explosive situation is edging toward war.

Trump, meanwhile, has refused to wade into the Baltic region. In all likelihood, Rutte expected Trump (”Daddy”) to say something against Russia in this dangerous, developing situation. The best-case scenario would have been Trump reminding the Kremlin of his obligations under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective security.

Instead, Trump decided that his deafening silence would inject some realism into the warped minds of the hawkish Europeans: the US is not exactly straining at the leash to go to war with Russia. That was the hard-hitting message the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, Elbridge Colby, had already conveyed to the Europeans in two major policy speeches in Brussels on 17 November. (See my blog “Trump administration’s post-midterms foreign policy strategy,” Indian Punchline, 26 November 2026.)

Where do we go from here?

By coincidence, the Russian State Duma passed the draft federal budget for 2027 to 2029 in its third reading on 23 November. It provides for over $609 billion in defence spending, a stunning signal that Russia is preparing for the long haul.

Interestingly, the funds are already earmarked under State Duma Committee on Defence Bill No. 615-9 for the next three years:

2027: $208.8 billion, or 6.91% of GDP

2028: $202.2 billion, or 6.3% of GDP

2029: $198.4 billion, or 5.79% of GDP

Suffice it to say, Russia is preparing for a three-year “fighting season” through 2029, even beyond the Trump presidency. That is the first point.

Second, compared with the previous three-year budget, defence funding is increased by $43.6 billion in 2027 and by $43.3 billion in 2028. Total national defence spending in the 2027 to 2029 budget exceeds the previous three-year plan by approximately $127.8 billion.

Russia’s actual military spending may significantly exceed the allocation under the “National Defence” budget line, as part of the war-related expenditure is covered by other budget lines.

Now juxtapose this with the state of affairs in Europe, which is expected to lead the war. The EU held what was meant to be a two-day special summit in Brussels on Thursday, but it ended in disarray on the first day amid resistance to the seven-year budget under consideration. There was pandemonium as one faction staged a walkout, and French President Emmanuel Macron made an appearance, calling European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen an “arrogant” person for her manipulative leadership style of divide and rule.

When the meeting broke up in acrimony at 10 pm, it was a political setback for von der Leyen and European Council chief António Costa. A caustic Euronews report concluded: “Forgotten in the talks was Ukraine. The summit was supposed to discuss a support loan of €45 billion for the country… But the budget fight sucked in all the energy and left Ukraine relegated to an afterthought.”

The crux of the matter is that as European leaders push to lock in another multibillion-euro loan for Ukraine, their voters are pulling in the opposite direction. The spectre that haunts Macron, for instance, is Le Pen at the gates of the Élysée Palace.

In Germany, Europe’s biggest and most powerful economy, 53 per cent of adults now oppose sending military aid to Ukraine, according to a poll by the nonprofit Körber Stiftung this week.

There is growing weariness over the war, and for leaders grappling with strained public finances the political risk is acute. The chilling reality now dawning on them is that the cost of shutting off funds for Kyiv would be far worse than defying public opinion.