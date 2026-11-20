French writer and commentator Dora Moutot. Photo credit: Kirralie Smith.

GENEVA – The Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, expressed serious concern about the criminal conviction of French journalist, author and feminist commentator, Dora Moutot.

“Moutot is also facing other legal proceedings in connection with her public statements on sex and gender,” Alsalem said.

On 20 May 2026, the Paris Judicial Court convicted Moutot of public insult against a person or group on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, requiring her to pay a total of €4,754. Moutot has reportedly appealed the conviction.

The Special Rapporteur is particularly concerned by the reasoning set out in the judgment. Although initially prosecuted as incitement to hatred, violence or discrimination, the conduct was reclassified as public insult. The court found that the statements did “not call, implicitly or explicitly, on the public to engage in violence, discrimination or hatred” against transgender women, and considered that the statements constituted a “form of expression that spreads hatred based on intolerance” and warranted a criminal sanction.

“As women, saying that we need to exercise caution around men, particularly where there are reasons to fear for our safety, does not in itself constitute hate speech. Such expression can be reasonable and legitimate in the context of women’s safety and the debate on women-only spaces. Women should not be sanctioned for expressing concerns about their own safety or that of other women and girls,” Alsalem said.

“Protecting people from discrimination and violence is an important human rights obligation. It must, however, remain compatible with freedom of opinion and expression, the equal participation of women in public debate and the right of all women to live free from violence and intimidation. Simply expressing views on sex, gender or the specific needs of women based on their sex should not constitute grounds for harassment, intimidation or sanction.”

The Special Rapporteur raised concern about death threats and calls for physical violence reportedly directed against Moutot, as well as several complaints reportedly closed without the perpetrators being identified. The information received includes threats made during demonstrations, online harassment campaigns, doxxing and other acts of intimidation.

“If confirmed, the apparent contrast between the use of criminal proceedings in response to Moutot’s public statements and the lack of effective outcomes in investigations into the threats against her raises concerns regarding equality before the law, due diligence and the right to an effective remedy,” Alsalem said.

The Special Rapporteur has requested information from the French Government concerning the conviction and its appeal, the other legal proceedings, investigations into the threats and measures taken to ensure Moutot’s safety, and to guarantee that women can participate in public debate on sex and gender without violence, intimidation or disproportionate restrictions on their freedom of expression.

She urged French authorities to take appropriate measures to protect Moutot from threats and reprisals, whilst respecting the independence of ongoing judicial proceedings.