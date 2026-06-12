Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
4h

The gamblers at the casino are all still at the table and the betting goes on even though the ‘agreed’ limits for individual indebtedness were exceeded some time ago. And though each round has a winner who collects (from the other gamblers) everyone is getting further and further into debt with the House.

But no-one leaves the table for to do so would mean acknowledging their debt to the House and repaying it. And they have no means of doing so beyond exchanging their gambling debt for a personal loan which is significantly greater than the value of all their assets. Who would offer them such a loan?

And so the gamblers gamble on oblivious to their predicament believing that it will just take one ‘big win’ and their problem will be solved.

The House watches on with a mixture of greed and alarm. The Manager wants the game to stop and debts paid off but he fears none of the gamblers can pay. He too is a gambler and he too wants to win big. And this is, he knows, the ‘big one’. But he realizes that the House too may well crash and burn in an enormous blaze of collective debt.

Meanwhile outside families of the gamblers wait oblivious to their fate, their family assets mortgaged many times over.

So, what to do? Who to save? What to save? How to save?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture