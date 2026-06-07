People use their mobiles as flashlights while playing dominoes as a fire, set up by residents protesting against prolonged power outages, burns on a street in Havana, Cuba, on 14 May 2026. Photo credit: Ramon Espinosa

The United States’ application of an illegal blockade against Cuba constitutes a medieval and immoral measure, declared historian and essayist Dr. Salim Lamrani on Thursday, who gave a presentation on the topic at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

“This is a completely immoral application by the White House, with a total lack of ethical principles, with a constant violation of the ethical principles that are part of human dignity,” Lamrani told Prensa Latina.

“I believe that the countries that received aid from Cuba at some point should express firm support, not only political, but also material, something that country needs now,” added the researcher from Sorbonne University.

One possible form of assistance could be an increase in the hiring of Cuban doctors by countries that already receive such solidarity aid from the island in this area, opined the author of several books, including one on the dispute between Washington and Havana.

Regarding the White House’s maneuvers to bring charges against the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro, Lamrani considered the accusation ridiculous.

First, because Cuba is a sovereign country, and second, because the planes of Brothers to the Rescue, an organization led by a self-confessed terrorist, violated Cuban airspace 25 times, the specialist argued.

In France, a terrorist organization would only violate its airspace once because they wouldn’t be given the opportunity to do so twice; they would have been shot down. “Any Western democracy would have done the same,” he declared.

“Do you think the United States would allow planes to fly over Washington, dropping leaflets and calling for an uprising, without reacting?”

The presentation of this unfounded accusation illustrates the complete lack of consistency of the United States government, particularly that of Donald Trump, the historian emphasized.

At the same time, the Dr. Salim Lamrani pointed out that although he is now talking about this case, in recent months he destroyed nearly one hundred vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean in international waters, acting illegally.

If the logic of this accusation is followed, President Donald Trump should now be under arrest, as should his Secretary of State, the historian asserted.

Later in the exchange, Lamrani stressed the vital importance of international solidarity with Cuba at this time.

It is about increasing support for the island so that the entire public is aware of the plight of the Cuban people and the economic crime being committed against that country, which is subjected to an oil embargo by Washington, he noted.

Cuba is not going through a crisis, but is the victim of an economic crime, stemming from a blockade imposed by the United States, emphasized Dr. Salim Lamrani.