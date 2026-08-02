Image of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





I mentor medical students from the West Bank and one of my mentees received a coveted residency spot at Cleveland Clinic for an internal medicine residency. He was part of a 22-member physician group living and practicing in the West Bank, due to come to the US in early June. These doctors were matched to clinics and hospitals all over the country from Texas to New York to Oklahoma.

In June, their visas were put into administrative delay despite having active passports from Jordan (Jordan is not affected by a travel ban). Until May 2026, Jordanian passports were eligible for US visas with no issue. All the 22 physicians with Jordanian citizenship were put in administrative delay due to their Palestinian background. They are now due to lose their residency spots soon unless their visas are processed. These physicians are insanely smart, bright, and the kindest people you can even imagine.



At my request, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) sent letters in their defence last week, and Rep. Khanna and Sen. Duckworth called the US Embassy in Amman this past week on their behalf. The CEO team from the Cleveland clinic called on their behalf. I have been trying to move the needle on this with Jewish Voice for Peace, CAIR, ACLU, and private attorneys, but nothing is helping to change the State Department’s decision and to move these physicians’ visas out of processing.

Please call the Department of State at 202 647 4000 to demand that these doctors be granted entry to take up their residencies and help serve the American people.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) sent this letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio:

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) sent this letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: