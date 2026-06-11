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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
6h

I don't know if it was intended, but I had a laugh at the caption beneath at the top of the piece "...the planes damaged..." Damage is a fender bender at a busy intersection. 😊

I wouldn't expect too much Diplomacy from Amerika, they will just send a dodgy real estate trader and a somewhat less than virtuous member of the Trump clan.

But if they want demand inspection of Irans' nuclear facilities, the could show good faith by first demanding the Atomic Agency inspect Israels' nukes?

I think the answer to that would be IAEA NO!

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