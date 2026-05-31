A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, 25 May. Photo credit: Reuters

The US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Thursday, 28 May, despite the ongoing peace talks in Qatar to end the war and hostilities which, if successful, will lead to the possible lifting of all previous sanctions.

It “is sanctioning numerous entities, individuals, and vessels that form the backbone of Iran’s illicit oil economy, directly targeting the financial lifeline of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s military apparatus,” the US State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The sanction targeted several Iranian cargo ships involved in the transportation of petroleum products and over a dozen Iranian entities based in different parts of the world, including Hong Kong, Dubai, and Singapore, along with certain individuals involved in the export of petroleum products.

A day earlier, the US had sanctioned the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which Iran announced will manage traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The US warned of sanctions against any entity or individuals found involved in any kind of financial transactions with the PRSA.

“We will not allow the Iranian government to increase its oil revenue for the purpose of reconstituting its armed forces and military capabilities,” claimed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a press release on Thursday.

These fresh rounds of US sanctions followed the launch of military strikes in southern Iran on Monday, despite a ceasefire in place since 8 April.

According to reports in several media outlets, including Reuters, President Donald Trump has withheld his signature on an agreement (memorandum of understanding), finalised on Thursday, to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and lift certain restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Some reports also indicate the US will lift its naval blockade in return for the lifting of restrictions on navigation through the strait.

US Vice President J.D. Vance was quoted by NBC News, claiming on Thursday that “we are very close” to a deal and “we are going to keep working on it.”

However, Iranian media denied the finalisation of any text of the agreement, claiming reports to that effect are not true.

Threats against Oman are a sign of Washington’s moral bankruptcy.

The official spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, on Friday, condemned the repeated US threats against Oman as an “attempt to blackmail an independent UN member state and yet another sign of the moral bankruptcy of the American system of governance and policymaking.”

Trump had threatened to “blow up” Oman on Wednesday over its alleged cooperation with Iran in establishing and managing a toll system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury Secretary Bessent repeated the threats, saying the US will impose aggressive sanctions against the country if it participates in the Iranian attempts to establish a joint management of the Strait.

“Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved—directly or indirectly—in facilitating tolls for the Strait, and any willing partners will be penalised,” Bessent said in a post on X.

Oman largely maintains neutrality in international relations and played a crucial role mediating during the US-Iranian talks in 2025 and earlier this year.

Though Iran has offered Oman coordination in managing the strait jointly, as it falls under the territorial waters of both countries, Oman has not accepted the offer yet.

Expressing solidarity with Oman, Baghaei praised its “constructive, effective, and responsible role in regional peace and security” and pointed out how it “spent many years as a mediator in diplomatic processes and made endeavours to serve regional peace and stability.”

Calling the threat of war and sanctions against Oman violations of the UN Charter and international law, Baghaei demanded that the international community react to this growing “normalisation of violations of international norms,” Press TV reported.

Oman is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). None of the other GCC members have reacted to the US threats against Oman yet.