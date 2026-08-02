This satellite image shows the northern part of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for a fifth of global oil output through the Gulf, showing the islands of Hormuz (R), Larak (C), and Qeshm (L). Photo credit: Maxar Technologies

Airstrikes by the United States on a residential building in Iran’s southern Qeshm Island killed three members of a family, including the parents and their two-year-old boy, late on the night of Wednesday, 29 July. Two other children were injured in the attack.

US Central Command had “announced” the resumption of strikes on Iran on Wednesday evening after almost a week’s halt “amid allegations of ammunition shortages”. It claimed the strikes were a “powerful response” to attempted Iranian strikes on US forces in Jordan a day earlier.

The CENTCOM issued another statement at around 10 pm on Wednesday, claiming the strikes targeting Iranian military sites were concluded. It also claimed the strikes were aimed at further diminishing “threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries.”

However, Iranian media reported multiple US strikes in Bushehr and other places in the country, targeting various civilian sites and infrastructure.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in “a statement” on Wednesday that it indeed attacked US bases in Jordan. It also asserted that the responses to US military threats and strikes will continue until “threats from the US officials and unlawful interference against our interests come to an end.”