Jensen Huang, the chief executive of the Silicon Valley chip giant Nvidia, in San Jose, Calif., in March. Photo credit: Manuel Orbegozo

Here’s what happened last week, and why it should have broken the market.

1. PPI came in at 6% (vs. 4.8% expected).

What is PPI? The Producer Price Index measures inflation at the wholesale level, which means what businesses pay for materials, energy, and supplies before they become consumer goods. A 6% reading is “hot.” It usually signals that consumer inflation (CPI) is coming next, and that the Federal Reserve could be forced to raise interest rates to cool things down. Rate hikes are bad for stocks, especially tech stocks valued on future (expected) growth. This number alone should have sent Wall Street into a tailspin, but it didn’t.

2. The U.S. Treasury sold $25 billion in 30-year bonds at a coupon above 5%—the first time since August 2007.

What does that mean? A “coupon” is the interest rate the U.S. government pays to borrow money for 30 years. Paying 5%+ is expensive. The last time it happened was August 2007, right before the global financial crisis exploded. Higher bond yields compete with stocks: why risk your money in Nvidia when you can get 5% risk-free from Uncle Sam?

More crucially: higher bond yields mean lower bond value. This is the inverse relationship that confuses many people. When yields go up, the price of existing bonds goes down. Think of it this way: you bought a 30-year Treasury last year yielding 3%. Now the government issues new bonds yielding 5%. Why would anyone buy your old 3% bond? They wouldn’t, unless you sell it at a discount, which translates as capital loss.

Now here’s where it gets dangerous. Banks, pension funds, insurance companies, and even the Federal Reserve itself hold trillions of dollars in U.S. Treasuries; not as investments to trade, but as collateral. They pledge these bonds to borrow money overnight, to meet capital requirements, and to back derivatives positions. When the value of that collateral drops, two things happen.

First, anyone holding those bonds is suddenly sitting on unrealized losses. That’s exactly what triggered Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in 2023: they held long-term Treasuries, yields spiked, bond values cratered, and depositors ran. Second, and more systemically: when collateral loses value, you can’t borrow as much against it. Across the entire financial system, that means less liquidity, forced asset sales to raise cash, and potentially a cascade of margin calls. In a worst-case scenario, institutions lose the ability to function.

So as well as being expensive for the Treasury, that 5% coupon was a silent markdown on every bond already sitting on every bank’s balance sheet. And that markdown is still spreading.

3. Breadth on the S&P 500 was negative 7 out of 10 sessions.

What is breadth? Breadth measures how many stocks in the index are rising versus falling. Negative breadth means most stocks are going down. A healthy rally has broad participation. What we saw instead was something we should be used to by now: only a handful of giant tech names (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple) kept the index afloat. Everything else was sinking. That’s a “house of cards” market, and everyone can see it.

So with hot inflation, spiking bond yields, and collapsing breadth, the market should have crashed. But, somehow, none of that mattered. Why?

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, was added “last minute” to Trump’s Air Force One trip to China. He boarded the flight during a refuelling stopover in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday night, 13 May 2026. The moment that news hit, stocks ripped higher. Enter the “gamma squeeze.”

What is a gamma squeeze? In options trading, “gamma” measures how fast an option’s price changes as the stock moves. When traders pile into “short-term call options” (bets that a stock will rise), the dealers who sold those options are forced to buy the underlying stock to hedge themselves. That forced buying pushes the stock even higher, which triggers more buying—a classic self-feeding loop. On 13 May, on the back of the news of Huang joining Trump on his trip to China, that’s exactly what happened. Nvidia’s stock exploded, and the S&P 500 magically turned red to green.

Meanwhile, a short seller named Culper Research dropped a perfectly timed 40-page report titled “NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem.” Nvidia, they said, still derives serious revenue from China via Singaporean proxies, which bypass U.S. export controls. Old news. But the timing? The timing of that report is the story.

So here’s the bottom line. All the traditional indicators—from spiking bond yields to persistent wholesale inflation, collapsing market breadth, and record-low investor sentiment outside a handful of AI darlings—are screaming that a major dislocation is overdue. The only reason we haven’t seen a crash yet is a series of desperate, last-ditch financial pirouettes: gamma squeezes engineered by 0DTE options (“Zero Days to Expiration,” all-or-nothing, super-fast & high-risk financial instruments), last-minute Air Force One headlines that move markets like marionettes, and the hope that China will keep buying what the U.S. sells, sanctions or not. But these are, at best, painkillers—certainly not the cure.

What could delay the inevitable further? A few things: a sudden Fed pivot to rate cuts (which at present seems unlikely with inflation at 6% PPI); another wave of AI hype that triggers yet another options-led short squeeze; a back-channel deal with Beijing that formally relaxes chip export restrictions. But in truth each delay only builds a higher cliff to fall from.

This is why it is legitimate to ask: what emergencies are waiting to break through?

In emergency capitalism, the crisis never really ends; it just changes costume. Here are four costumes waiting in the wings.

1. A Treasury auction failure. If investors refuse to buy U.S. debt at any yield below, say, 5.5%, the government faces a liquidity crisis. No buyers mean no funding, which would lead to a forced Fed intervention.

2. A Japanese bond blow-up. Japan’s yields are also spiralling. If the Bank of Japan loses control of its yield curve, it would trigger a massive unwinding of the yen “carry trade” (where investors borrow cheap yen to buy U.S. assets). That reverse flow would dump billions in U.S. stocks overnight.

3. A “slow motion” margin call on tech. If Nvidia or one of the Magnificent Seven drops 20% in a week, the leveraged bets piled beneath them (via derivatives, options, and synthetic ETFs) could unwind in a cascade, turning a routine correction into a fire sale.

4. A war-driven energy shock that forces a recession first, and then a desperate Fed pivot. Here’s the story everyone seems to be misreading. If the Iran conflict widens (think Strait of Hormuz blockade, Israeli pre-emptive strike, U.S. retaliation, etc.), oil could spike to $120-$150+/bbl. That sounds inflationary, which it is—at first. But if the shock is severe enough to crater demand (factories idle, unemployment jumps, consumers disappear), “money velocity”—the speed at which cash changes hands—collapses. People hoard, businesses stop investing, and inflation suddenly turns into disinflation, or even deflation. At that point, the Fed doesn’t hike but pivots hard: rate cuts and open-air QE. The markets would initially rally on the “Fed put,” but that rally would be built on a depression.

Bonus #1: The Strange Timing of Two Viruses

First, hantavirus. On 4 May, the WHO identified an outbreak on a cruise ship in the South Atlantic. By 13 May, the exact day of your bond market turning point, the story was global. The Andes strain kills 35-50% of those who develop respiratory symptoms. But what was the WHO’s public health risk assessment? Low. Sustained human-to-human transmission? Unlikely, according to infectious disease experts. Yet the headlines wrote a different story.

Second, Ebola. On 17 May—four days after the pivot, and coinciding exactly with the Trump-Xi summit’s closing statements—the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for Ebola (Bundibugyo virus) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Eight laboratory-confirmed cases; 246 suspected cases; 80 suspected deaths. The WHO stated that this event does not meet the criteria of a “pandemic emergency.” What the WHO does say, however, is that there is no approved vaccine, and that international spread is already documented.

In other words, both viruses have all the ingredients of a panic narrative.

Now ask yourself: what are the odds that these two potential viral emergencies both demand global attention in the exact same week that the 30-year Treasury coupon crosses 5%, PPI hits 6%, a last-minute Nvidia gamma squeeze saves the market from its own fundamentals, and (see below) the Trump-Xi summit delivers a conveniently modest trade win? Either the universe has a wicked sense of humour or someone understands that fear is a traded commodity.

Consider what would happen if, hypothetically, a new health panic swept the globe: lockdowns, supply chain freezes, a demand shock that crashes oil prices—and with it, the inflation narrative. Just like that, the Fed would have permission to pivot to rate cuts and QE. The whole epidemiological emergency playbook rolled out again, with new villains.

Bonus #2: A Convenient “Win” in Beijing

And then, as if on cue, the Trump-Xi summit delivered just enough good news to keep the plates spinning. On 17 May, the White House announced that China had committed to at least $17 billion in annual U.S. farm purchases through 2028. And also 200 Boeing jets, new “trade and investment boards” to manage differences. In short, a narrative of constructive strategic stability.

Let’s be clear about what this actually is: not a trade deal; not a resolution of the chip war; not an end to the “rare earth blackmail”; not a commitment on Iran. Just enough theatre to allow markets to pretend the sky isn’t cracking. 17 billion in farm goods is a rounding error on 38 trillion debt pile. But it’s just enough to calm the agricultural lobby, and especially just enough to generate a friendly headline that defers the reckoning by another few weeks.

This is emergency capitalism’s oldest trick: announce a modest win, declare stability, and hope no one notices that the bond market is still burning. In short, the gamma squeezes might buy weeks, and a war-driven Fed pivot might buy months. But the underlying debt and yield problem just won’t go away. It just gets papered over until the next, even larger, emergency. And the weirdest part? We’ll call that papering-over a “recovery.”