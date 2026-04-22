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Mike Rube
Apr 22

The key to this horrific debacle is the history of Western colonialists, led by the US. A history of Genocides, of ruthless theft and exploitation, of a forced dependency, that has never ended, and isn’t allowed to end. Israel would not exist as an apartheid state without that sustained kinetic force behind it. It is highly likely that Israel will self-destruct. This degree of hatred will inevitably turn in upon itself. Though the most pertinent question now is how quickly can members of the colonialist countries pull the plug on these destructive relationships. Beginning with Palestine and Sudan! It is only the PEOPLE of the colonialist countries that can stop this continuous destruction and murder. To bring this ugly history to an end.

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