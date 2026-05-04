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ron ridenour's avatar
ron ridenour
May 5

When I first saw your CV I thought here is another fool who went to war for capitalism. As I read your analysis and proposals I became convinced that you have learned the lesson that capitalism and its wars are what is causing the collapse of western society.

You bring forth ideas, some of which many of us held in the 60s-70s activism during my youth and before your birth. I point out two paragraphs of your article to emphasize what I also think people with sensitivity to what is really occurring now should be doing. The most dangerous of all the evil that capitalism causes is alienation, and the MAGA people are the most alienated individuals, albeit most of the rest of the US-ARME (United States of America Racist Military Empire) population is also alienated, just as was the Nazi population.

“We must convince and remind people of the tremendous power we hold, but only if we organize collectively. As individuals, we're powerless, despite what liberal ideology (still hegemonic among the non-politicized) tells us. We're dealing with an extremely alienated and fragmented domestic population. Nothing about political organizing is organic to our modern culture and society. We should keep this in mind as we engage our fellow Americans.”

“Educate them [people where you are] about the history of radical worker organizing. Remind them of the potential power workers hold when they act in solidarity, with clear aims and a radical vision.”

ronrorama@gmail.com: Ron Ridenour

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