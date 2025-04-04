Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
Apr 5, 2025

A really clever, witty and profoundly insightful article. A joy to read despite the occasional nits to pick.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture