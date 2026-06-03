Christiansborg Palace ( Christiansborg Slot ) in Copenhagen, Denmark. Known locally as “Borgen,” it is a unique site as it is the only building in the world that houses all three branches of a nation’s government: the Danish Parliament ( Folketinget ), the Supreme Court, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Photo credit: Nicolas Cosedis

Is it enough for a politician to say the right thing? Or is genuine credibility also measured by what one does in front of others in daily life?

On 27 May 2026, the left-wing newspaper Dagbladet Information published a short opinion piece by me under the title “Pelle Dragsted is not taking responsibility when cycling without a helmet.” Pelle Dragsted is the lead political spokesperson of Enhedslisten, the Red-Green Alliance, one of Denmark’s most prominent left-wing parties. The piece was a critique of his failure to observe the most basic road safety rules: he had become accustomed to cycling without a helmet, despite his party placing public health and community safety as a core pillar of its political programme.

To understand the issue, it needs to be seen within its Danish context. The bicycle is a fundamental part of daily life in Denmark. Official data and specialist studies indicate that nine out of every ten Danes own a bicycle, and Copenhagen is considered one of the world’s most cycling-dependent cities. Nevertheless, Denmark does not legally require the wearing of a helmet and has limited itself to strongly recommending it without legal obligation, whereas countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Cyprus, and Namibia have chosen to make wearing one mandatory with fines for non-compliance.

As for myself, since arriving in Denmark I have relied on the bicycle as my primary means of transport, for environmental, health, and practical reasons. I have personally been involved in accidents in which the helmet was an important factor in limiting the consequences of injury, which makes this subject feel closer to personal lived experience than to abstract criticism.

For readers outside Denmark, particularly in the Middle East and countries of the Global South where issues of war, repression, poverty, and corruption dominate the landscape, this subject may seem like a marginal detail. Yet what appears marginal sometimes reveals deeper political and principled questions. This article is not fundamentally about a bicycle helmet; it is about public criticism and open dialogue within the left, the role of journalism and social media in the age of the digital revolution, consistency between values and practice among political leaders, and their capacity to engage with criticism, acknowledge mistakes, and correct them.

The article draws on personal experience in practising self-criticism within the Danish left and how a simple everyday detail can open a broader public debate on these very issues. Contexts and circumstances certainly differ between societies, yet consulting the experiences of others and drawing lessons from them remains an important means of developing a culture of accountability and self-criticism anywhere. Accountability does not begin with major issues alone; it is also shaped through small details that accumulate over time.

The Contradiction at the Heart of the Matter: Why Is Self-Criticism a Left-Wing Necessity?

In Denmark, a politician’s credibility is measured not only by what one says, but also by what one embodies in daily life. When it comes to left-wing leadership, this standard takes on particular importance, because consistency between values and practice forms an essential part of left-wing discourse itself. It is from this point that what appears to be a simple matter, such as wearing a bicycle helmet, has grown into a broader debate about public responsibility and political role-modelling.

The Red-Green Alliance does not limit itself to speaking and campaigning for social justice, workers' rights, and opposing racism. It is also considered one of Denmark’s most prominent parties on issues of environmental and climate protection. Its political programme includes insistence on workplace safety, public health protection, community prevention, and the role of the state in enhancing citizen safety and developing the health sector. It also links social policies with environmental policies within a left-wing vision that regards this as an essential part of social justice.

It is also worth noting that the party’s leadership embodies these environmental values in their daily conduct in a striking manner. We have seen how the party’s delegation, comprising Pelle Dragsted and his colleagues, attends meetings on forming the new government on their bicycles, in a scene reflecting a genuine commitment to values of sustainability, the environment, and health, while expensive cars belonging to right-wing party leaders line up at the entrances.

In this specific context, the matter does not concern a passing image or an isolated snapshot. Pelle Dragsted has been observed on numerous occasions arriving on his bicycle without a helmet, captured repeatedly by press photographers' cameras. What we are looking at is not a fleeting slip or an exceptional oversight; it is a repeated, visible daily behavioural pattern that reveals a documented contradiction between what the party advocates and what its leader embodies in the public space.

There is another dimension that deserves reflection. The Danish welfare state covers the costs of treatment, rehabilitation, and even disability pension in the event of any accident. This means that the individual choice not to wear a helmet does not remain within the personal sphere; it extends to affect the collective system funded by all taxpayers. From this specific standpoint, the debate around the helmet becomes a debate about the collective responsibility the left champions.

I wrote this piece as a left-wing writer who voted for the Red-Green Alliance in the last parliamentary elections because it is the ideologically closest list, despite my disagreements with the party over a range of issues including rearmament, NATO, the war in Ukraine, internal organisational policies, and other matters. The party accommodates different left-wing perspectives according to local, regional, and global circumstances. The aim was not to cause harm to Dragsted or to the party; the aim was precisely the opposite. Honest and constructive criticism is one form of genuine responsibility towards a left-wing project, even where one disagrees on this point or that. Mistakes are not resolved through neglect; they are resolved through diagnosis, acknowledgement, and correction. That is what I sought to do.

From the Major Outlets to the Digital Space

Within days of the article’s publication, the debate spread to a number of Denmark’s most prominent newspapers and media platforms. Journalist Anders Redder quoted from the piece in his parliamentary newsletter in Jyllands-Posten, pausing on the idea of the politician as a public role model. Journalist and writer Leny Malacinski addressed the subject in her weekly newsletter “Ærligt talt” (Honestly Speaking) in Weekendavisen with an analytical reading of the debate. On Altinget, the specialist political reference platform for parliamentary and governmental circles, journalist Jeppe Højberg Sørensen highlighted the article as one of the week’s most prominent political discussion topics, drawing on sections of it. What stood out was the way the debate moved from a left-wing outlet to platforms of varying orientations, suggesting it had touched on a societal concern that transcended party affiliation.

On Weekendavisen’s official Facebook page, the post became a space for broad community dialogue involving more than a thousand people. Doctors and specialists in public health and road safety took part, affirming the scientific evidence supporting regular helmet use and the genuine influence of public figures' behaviour on shaping a culture of safety.

Specialist studies indicate that helmets significantly reduce the risk of serious head injuries, and Danish road safety statistics show that thousands of cyclists sustain head and neck injuries each year, with consequences that affect not only individuals but also families and the health system as a whole.

Criticism Must Not Be Deferred Out of Fear of Exploitation

It did not escape my attention that some of those who engaged with the article used its critique to attack the Red-Green Alliance and the Danish left more broadly. This is an expected and understandable aspect of public political debate, since no critical space is free of voices that use arguments to serve political agendas different from those of the original author, whether from the right or from other quarters. Yet this does not constitute grounds for deferring or retreating from criticism.

A left that stops reviewing itself out of fear that its opponents will exploit that review falls into a trap far more dangerous than the mistake it avoids acknowledging. Self-criticism is not a gift to opponents; it is a fundamental condition for preserving credibility and the capacity for renewal and influence. Diagnosing mistakes and acknowledging them is not weakness; it is one form of the political maturity that distinguishes a left confident in its values and policies.

If self-criticism has always been a political imperative, the digital revolution has made it an existential one from which there is no escape. Information now spreads instantly, reaching publics before any party has the opportunity to contain or direct the debate. Thousands participate in any discussion at unprecedented speed, and opinions multiply across different platforms within hours. This reality makes consistency between values and daily conduct an unavoidable requirement for any public figure seeking to maintain credibility.

Dragsted Engages with the Critique: The Message Got Through

What was unexpected was a response that was both swift and eloquent at once. Dragsted posted a personal photo on his Instagram account wearing a bicycle helmet on his way to the government formation meetings at Marienborg, accompanied by a light-hearted Danish phrase: “Så går turen mod Marienborg. Selvfølgelig med cykelhjelm 😉❤️“— meaning “Off we go to Marienborg.” “With a helmet, of course.” He also participated in the ongoing debate on Weekendavisen’s Facebook page like any ordinary participant, without looking down on the audience or ignoring the discussion, sharing a personal photo accompanied by a brief and clever English phrase: “By popular demand ❤️“.

The response was neither defensive nor apologetic; it came with lightness and confidence, which is to his credit. It reveals a modest politician capable of listening and engaging with public criticism with an open spirit rather than retreating or ignoring it. The capacity to accept criticism in this manner is itself a necessary quality for left-wing leadership. The message was received, and the public debate influenced the behaviour of a prominent political figure. This is precisely what constructive left-wing criticism is supposed to achieve.