Oasis, southwestern Algeria, November 2022. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

The Modern City Against Climate

In many cities around the world, walking outside in the middle of summer has become a physically exhausting experience. Concrete burns beneath the sun. Facades continue radiating heat long into the night. The air feels motionless, dry, sometimes almost unbreathable. Trees are disappearing, soils are sealed beneath asphalt, rainwater is evacuated from cities as quickly as possible, while air conditioners release even more heat into the urban atmosphere.

Every summer, thermometers remind us of a truth our cities still refuse to confront: we have built urban spaces that generate their own heat. We have built furnaces. In this part of the world—the Sahara—it can sometimes feel like a foretaste of hell on Earth.

In many Mediterranean and Saharan cities, particularly across the Maghreb and the arid regions of the Middle East, urban centres are increasingly turning into thermal traps where nighttime temperatures remain several degrees higher than in surrounding rural areas. Even the night no longer cools the city down. Walls continue to release the energy accumulated during the day, while the air remains heavy, motionless, suffocating. This phenomenon has a name: urban heat islands.

But reducing this reality to a simple local climate anomaly would be a mistake. Urban heat islands are not merely a temperature problem. They are one of the most visible manifestations of a profound rupture between human societies and the ecological mechanisms that naturally regulate the Earth’s climate.

Throughout history, civilisations prospered when they learned to work with water, soils, trees, and natural cycles. They declined when they destroyed those balances. Today, the modern industrial city appears to be following the same trajectory of rupture.

The problem is no longer marginal. It is sanitary, energetic, hydrological, social, and ultimately civilisational. Perhaps the most alarming aspect lies elsewhere: we are responding to overheating with solutions that further intensify the problem. Massive air conditioning, mineral surfaces, reflective glass, and increasing soil artificialisation—all of these measures may cool the interiors of buildings temporarily, but they simultaneously heat the surrounding urban environment even more. The modern city now behaves like a thermal engine.

Yet this situation is not an inevitable climatic fate. It is the result of planning choices—a gradual rupture with the natural mechanisms that regulate climate: water, living soils, vegetation, shade, and evapotranspiration.

The book Cooling Climate Chaos reminds us of a fundamental idea: the thermal stability of the planet depends largely on the water cycle and living systems, far more than we acknowledged for decades. Life does not merely endure climate. It regulates it.

This understanding profoundly changes the way we think about cities. If forests can cool entire regions, why could cities not once again become climatic organisms capable of breathing, transpiring, and refreshing their own territories? And above all, why have we forgotten that Saharan civilisations already knew how to build with the thermal intelligence of living systems?

Urban heat islands are not a natural accident. They are the logical consequence of an urban model that has become thermally, hydrologically, and ecologically dysfunctional. The modern city is not merely suffering from climate change. It is locally manufacturing its own thermal breakdown.

How the City Manufactures Its Own Heat

An urban heat island is an artificialised area where temperatures remain consistently higher than in surrounding natural environments. Two phenomena overlap: the surface heat island, measurable on roofs, roads, and mineral surfaces, and the atmospheric heat island experienced directly by inhabitants in streets and densely built neighbourhoods. In Mediterranean and Saharan contexts, this phenomenon becomes particularly intense. The city gradually ceases to be a refuge from climatic extremes and instead becomes a thermal trap.

The first mechanism behind this overheating lies in the materials themselves. Concrete, asphalt, bitumen, and impermeable surfaces absorb solar energy throughout the day and slowly release it during the night. Unlike living soils, these surfaces do not breathe. They store, accumulate, and re-radiate heat continuously long after sunset. The city itself begins to function like a gigantic thermal battery.

The second mechanism is linked to urban morphology. Narrow streets bordered by tall buildings create what climatologists call “urban canyons”. Air circulation becomes restricted while solar radiation bounces repeatedly between facades. Heat becomes trapped between walls, and nighttime cooling can no longer occur properly.

The third mechanism—probably the most fundamental—is the disappearance of vegetation. A tree is not merely a decorative element. It is a living climatic system. Through evapotranspiration, it transforms part of solar energy into water vapour instead of converting it directly into sensible heat. Its shade protects surfaces from direct radiation, its canopy humidifies the air, and its roots maintain living and permeable soils.

In natural ecosystems, a large portion of solar energy is used to circulate water. In mineral cities, that same energy becomes heat. Under intense sunlight, urban mineral surfaces can become 20 to 40°C hotter than nearby vegetated surfaces.

The fourth mechanism is anthropogenic. Cars, industry, energy infrastructures, and especially air conditioning continuously add heat to the urban system. Air conditioning perfectly illustrates the contemporary thermal paradox: it cools building interiors while rejecting heat outdoors, thereby increasing overall urban temperatures. We cool buildings by heating the city.

Contemporary urbanism has progressively replaced living systems with dead surfaces. Living soils have been replaced by mineral slabs, green spaces by parking lots, trees by pylons and streetlights, wadis by buried pipes, and shade by total exposure. What was once called “modernisation” often meant mineralisation.

Today, we are beginning to discover the thermal limits of that vision.

The Rupture with the Water Cycle

The urban thermal crisis cannot be understood without returning to a much deeper transformation: the rupture with the local water cycle. For centuries, traditional cities functioned in relative continuity with natural hydrological mechanisms. Rainwater infiltrated into soils, recharged aquifers, sustained vegetation, and contributed to the natural cooling of territories.

The modern city progressively reversed that logic. Contemporary urban planning was designed as a drainage machine where stormwater had to be evacuated as quickly as possible through underground networks and expelled outside the city. Soils became sealed, watercourses canalised, and wetlands progressively disappeared. The modern city functions like a drainage surface, whereas the traditional city functioned like a sponge. That difference is fundamental.

When living soil receives water, part of that water is stored underground and progressively recycled back into the atmosphere through plant evapotranspiration. This mechanism absorbs immense quantities of energy as latent heat and naturally contributes to territorial cooling. But when soils are covered with concrete, water can no longer infiltrate. It rapidly runs toward drains and sewers. The soil dries out, vegetation suffers, and evapotranspiration declines. Solar energy is no longer used to circulate water; it directly overheats urban surfaces.

In other words, a city without water and vegetation mechanically becomes hotter.

Perhaps the fundamental problem lies there: our societies have reduced water to a purely utilitarian function—drinking, irrigating, evacuating—while forgetting that water is above all a climatic regulator. A city that infiltrates, retains, and evaporates water naturally becomes cooler. A city that rapidly evacuates water gradually becomes a thermal desert.

The paradigm shift required is immense. For decades, modern cities considered rainwater a problem to eliminate as quickly as possible. Yet this very water constitutes one of the primary resources capable of cooling urban territories. Every infiltrated drop of water becomes a future reserve of freshness.

The Contemporary Climate Paradox

We are living through a striking paradox. Never has humanity spoken so much about climate, and never have cities become so incompatible with the natural mechanisms of cooling. In many metropolitan areas, trees are sacrificed to widen roads, soils are completely artificialised, waterways are buried, wetlands destroyed, while green spaces are often reduced to decorative rather than functional elements. Yet a city is not merely a built environment. It is an energetic and hydrological system. When that system ceases to recycle water locally, it also ceases to regulate its own temperature.

Urban heat islands therefore reveal a profound contradiction at the heart of the contemporary urban model: we seek to fight climate change while simultaneously destroying the biological mechanisms capable of naturally cooling territories.

Faced with this situation, the dominant response remains technological: more air conditioning, more reflective surfaces, more smart devices, more technical control. But this logic rapidly reaches its limits. Air conditioners increase energy consumption, reinforce electrical dependence, and intensify outdoor heat. So-called “smart” technologies may improve certain parameters, but they cannot replace water, trees, or living soils.

The problem is systemic. We attempted to design the city as a machine independent from living systems. Today, we are discovering that a city incapable of cooperating with ecological mechanisms eventually becomes thermally hostile to its own inhabitants.

A Public Health and Social Crisis

The consequences of urban heat islands extend far beyond thermal discomfort. Permanent nighttime heat disrupts sleep and prevents the human body from properly recovering. Heat waves increase the risks of dehydration, heatstroke, and mortality among the most vulnerable populations. Air pollution is amplified by high temperatures, particularly through the formation of tropospheric ozone.

But the urban thermal crisis is also a social crisis. The poorest neighbourhoods are often the least vegetated, the most densely mineralised, and the least equipped to cope with extreme heat events. Low-income residents frequently live in poorly insulated housing, with limited access to air conditioning and few shaded public spaces nearby.

Urban climate thus becomes an issue of territorial justice. In certain arid regions of the Maghreb and the Middle East, this situation could become critical in the coming decades. As global warming combines with soil artificialisation and water scarcity, some cities may progressively become uninhabitable for several weeks each year.

The question is therefore no longer simply how to make cities more comfortable. It is now about how to maintain minimum conditions of habitability in the urban territories of the twenty-first century.

The Forgotten Lessons of Saharan Ksour

Long before air conditioning, thermal simulations, and “smart cities,” Saharan societies had developed an extraordinarily refined climatic intelligence: the ksour/قصور (singular ksar/قصر), a traditional fortified village or collective granary found throughout North Africa, specifically in the pre-Saharan and mountainous regions inhabited by Berber (Amazigh) communities. The ksour of the Algerian Sahara—from the Saoura to the Touat, from the Gourara to the M’zab—probably represent one of the most advanced forms of bioclimatic urbanism ever designed in arid regions amidst sand and rock.

These fortified settlements were not merely defensive architectures. They were passive thermal machines adapted to the desert.

The first principle of the ksour was compactness. Buildings were grouped together in order to reduce surfaces exposed to the sun and create permanent mutual shade. In extreme climates, empty space becomes a solar trap, which is why compactness itself became a climatic strategy.

Walls in a ksar’s house in southwestern Algeria, November 2020. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

The second principle of the ksour was based on narrow and winding streets. Unlike modern overexposed boulevards, these passages limited direct solar radiation, slowed down hot desert winds, and maintained more tolerable thermal gradients. In the desert, shade is an infrastructure.

Shaded alleyway in a ksar of Southwestern Algeria, January 2022. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

The third principle was one of introversion. Traditional Saharan houses did not open widely to the outside. They were organised around a central courtyard that provided diffused light, natural ventilation, and a tempered microclimate.

Courtyard of a ruined introverted house in a ksar of Southwestern Algeria. November 2020. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

If heat comes from outside, why would buildings open themselves widely to the outside? This simple question summarises much of the thermal intelligence embedded in Saharan vernacular architecture.

The fourth principle concerned materials. Ksour were built using raw earth, rammed earth, local stone, and lime. These materials have high thermal inertia: they absorb heat slowly during the day and release it gradually at night. Unlike modern concrete, earth naturally regulates thermal fluctuations and contributes to the hygrometric balance of buildings.

Finally, the ksar was never separated from its oasis. Housing, palm groves, gardens, and hydraulic systems formed a single ecological organism. The date palm acted as a climatic canopy. Irrigation systems retained water in the soils. Crop evapotranspiration cooled the surrounding air. Saharan oases already functioned as bioclimatic cooling systems.

What modern urbanism often considers archaic is, in reality, an extremely advanced form of climatic intelligence.

Oasis. Southwestern Algeria, May 2026. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

Forests, Oases, and Cities as Climatic Systems

Contemporary research on the interactions between vegetation, water, and climate is profoundly reshaping our understanding of territorial thermal dynamics. The theory of the “biotic pump,” developed notably by Anastassia Makarieva and Victor Gorshkov, shows that large forests do not merely respond to rainfall: they actively participate in creating the conditions for their own humidity.

Through the condensation of water vapor, forests generate pressure gradients that draw moist air from the oceans toward the continents. In other words, living ecosystems partially generate their own climate. This idea has major implications for urbanism, because it suggests that cities are not condemned to remain passive thermal environments. A vegetated and hydrated city can also produce microclimates, air circulation patterns, beneficial thermal gradients, and local cool islands. Conversely, a fully mineralized city blocks these mechanisms and progressively disconnects itself from the ecological processes capable of regulating temperature naturally.

The role of evapotranspiration is central here. When a plant evaporates water, it absorbs a large amount of energy in the form of latent heat. That energy is therefore not directly converted into sensible heat at ground level. A mature tree functions as a biological air conditioner capable of significantly cooling its immediate environment without any electrical energy consumption.

Unlike mineral surfaces, living systems do not merely reflect or store heat: they transform it, circulate it, and redistribute it through the continuous interaction between water, air, soils, and vegetation.

The urban question of the twenty-first century can thus be reformulated as follows: how can we rebuild cities capable of reactivating local hydrological and biological mechanisms of natural cooling?

Towards an Ecosystem City

The struggle against urban heat islands cannot be won through technology alone. It requires a profound transformation of contemporary urbanism. The city of the future must function less like a machine and more like an ecosystem.

The first principle is the restoration of the local water cycle. Every drop of rain falling on the city should remain as long as possible within the urban system through permeable soils, vegetated swales, infiltration basins, rain gardens, and rainwater harvesting systems. Slowing water therefore becomes a climatic act.

Oasis, southwestern Algeria, May 2026. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

The second principle is the massive reintegration of vegetation. Trees must no longer be seen as decorative elements but as true thermal infrastructure. A city without canopy cover becomes mechanically hotter. Urban vegetation must also be structured in layers, as in oases or forests: tall trees, intermediate trees, shrubs, ground cover, and climbing plants.

The third principle concerns shade. In arid cities, shade is not an aesthetic luxury but a condition of habitability. Arcades, courtyards, vegetated pergolas, tree-lined streets, and the reduction of overexposed surfaces must become central planning priorities.

The fourth principle involves the rehabilitation of bio-based and geo-based materials such as raw earth, stone, wood, and lime. These materials store less heat, require less energy, and integrate more naturally into ecological cycles.

Finally, the fifth principle consists of reconnecting urbanism, hydrology, and ecology. The city can no longer be designed independently of soils, water, wind, landscapes, and surrounding ecosystems. Every urban tree becomes a climatic infrastructure, every living soil becomes a biological air conditioner, and every infiltrated drop of water becomes a future reserve of freshness.

Conclusion: From the Machine City to the Living City

Urban heat islands ultimately reveal something far deeper than a simple temperature problem. They reveal a crisis in the relationship between human societies and the living systems that make terrestrial habitability possible.

For centuries, traditional societies knew how to build with wind, inhabit shade, retain water, protect soils, and integrate vegetation into daily life. Then modern urbanism sought to mineralise everything, standardise everything, air-condition everything, and control everything. Today, we are discovering the thermal limits of that vision.

The twenty-first century will likely have to reinvent urbanism entirely—no longer as the art of concreting space, but as the art of cooperating with water, soils, vegetation, and living cycles. Cities that will survive are those that understand an ancient truth already known by vernacular societies: water, shade, trees, and living soils are not urban decorations. They are the thermal organs of civilisation.

Esplanade project of El Habib Ben Amara as architect. Southwestern Algeria. May 2026. Photo credit: El Habib Ben Amara

The real question is therefore no longer simply how to artificially cool the city. The real question is how many living systems we are willing to reintegrate into our territories so that they can begin to cool themselves again naturally.

A cool city is not a technologically cooled city. It is an ecologically living city—a city that infiltrates water, produces shade, recycles humidity, and cooperates with climatic mechanisms instead of destroying them.

Cooling the city does not require a technological miracle. It requires a shift in logic: from the machine-city to the ecosystem-city. Because a city without water, without shade, and without living systems always ends up becoming a furnace. And because a city without shade is ultimately a city made for suffering rather than living.

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