Xi and Al-Sisi watch Egyptian artists perform at the Cairo International Airport on 1 September, 2026. Photo credit: Khaled Desouki

Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the need for stronger international coordination for common security in West Asia and a reaffirmation of the UN Charter and international law.

Xi demanded external powers must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries in the region and stop interfering in their internal affairs.

China is ready to work with the countries in the region to “safeguard the security of international shipping lanes, advance development cooperation, promote the convergence of interests of regional countries, gradually enhance mutual trust, and eliminate root causes of the conflict,” Xi proposed.

Xi made the statement during his two-day state visit to Egypt on Wednesday, 2 September. This was his first state visit to the country in 10 years.

Xi’s visit coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries and took on greater significance in the context of ongoing wars in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.

Xi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi signed a joint declaration which recognised Palestine as the core issue in the region and underlined the importance of “reaching a just and lasting settlement based on the two-state solution” and the creation of an “independent and sovereign” Palestinian state as per 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Both the countries also rejected “any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their lands under any pretexts or names” and called for a true ceasefire in Gaza with unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid.

Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire was announced last year in daily attacks. It has also prevented the flow of humanitarian aid to the region and expanded the war against Palestinians by launching attacks in other occupied territories such as the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Xi’s four-point proposal

Xi presented a four-point proposal for enhancing common security in West Asia, which will keep the external forces out and achieve lasting stability and peace in the region.

Guo Jiakun, official spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained Xi’s four points during a regular press conference on Thursday.

As per Xi’s proposal, increasing dialogue among the countries in the region is the first necessary step in achieving common security. This step must be followed by building comprehensive regional governance of hotspot issues.

Third, Xi claimed, increased possibilities of mutual development would pave the way towards lasting stability and security in the region.

Identifying that lasting peace and stability in the region is “fundamentally dependent on development,” Xi also offered Chinese help to the countries in the region in achieving the same.

This regional setup, as the last step, needs international backing by institutions such as the UN for sustenance. The support of the countries in the region to the UN will in turn make it “play a tangible role in regional affairs” as well.

Amplifying the voice of the Global South

The China-Egypt joint declaration talks about their efforts to amplify the voice of the Global South by “supporting the right of the developing countries to fair and balanced participation in international economic and political decision-making.”

Egypt recently joined BRICS, a 11-member group working for a multipolar world and the democratisation of the global governing institutions, including the UN and international financial institutions.

It also participated in the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek as a Dialogue Partner. The summit adopted a joint declaration talking about the democratisation of the global governance mechanisms.

Apart from BRICS and the SCO, Egypt and China are also part of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All these organisations have the stated goals of working against unilateralism and acts of bullying in international politics.

Their joint declaration also talked about strengthening political and security coordination on regional and international issues of common interest, which may include conflicts in the region.

China is one of Egypt’s largest trading partners, with their bilateral trade reaching $20 billion last year.

As a part of the larger agenda of the countries in the Global South to reduce their dependence on the US dollar, both the countries signed an agreement to pay for all their bilateral trade in their local currencies.