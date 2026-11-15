Elizabeth Tippett, professor at the University of Oregon School of Law, discusses her book The Master-Servant Doctrine: How Old Legal Rules Haunt the Modern Workplace (University of California Press, 2025). She traces how American employment law still carries the residue of centuries-old British common-law assumptions that cast the employer as a mini-sovereign over the workplace. Tippett shows how this framework shapes workers’ compensation, the at-will employment rule, the broad deference courts give to employee handbooks, and the way anti-discrimination law such as Title VII is enforced. She explains how at-will employment took hold after industrialisation and the end of slavery, and why exceptions such as Title VII and whistleblower laws still leave employers wide discretion. She examines the rhetorical “duty of support” that has long justified employer power, from slavery-era arguments and company towns to today’s healthcare benefits and Silicon Valley perks. The conversation explores what gives workers a voice: unions as a source of counter-governance, employee-owned businesses, and why American union density has fallen while other developed countries have seen less decline. Tippett also discusses contemporary pressures, including Amazon’s intense productivity metrics and monitoring of hourly workers, the impact of AI on entry-level jobs, and courts being flooded with AI-generated briefs. She argues that change has to come through legislation, court rulings, and workplace culture together, because employers who lose in one forum try to win back ground in another. She closes on how AI has pushed her own teaching back toward in-person dialogue.