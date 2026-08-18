Charles Derber, sociologist and political commentator, joins for a far-reaching discussion on democracy, oligarchy, economic inequality, the erosion of political power, and the emergence of a new generation of “robber barons.” Drawing on his analysis of political history and contemporary capitalism, Derber challenges conventional accounts of democratic development, examining the Magna Carta and the concentration of political authority among elites rather than ordinary citizens. The conversation moves from medieval Britain to the present, exploring how contemporary economic structures have transformed work and weakened the relationships that once allowed exploitation to generate collective resistance. Derber examines the rise of gig work, temporary employment, insecure jobs, and the growing pressures of housing and economic survival, particularly for younger generations. He considers how companies increasingly treat workers as disposable and how this fragmentation of employment can make organised resistance more difficult, even as economic insecurity intensifies. The discussion also explores the relationship between political democracy and concentrated wealth, asking whether formal democratic institutions can provide meaningful power when economic authority remains increasingly concentrated. Derber reflects on the pressures facing young people who recognise that the economy is being reorganised against their interests while simultaneously feeling that their futures depend on succeeding within it. Social media, psychological exhaustion, competition for professional opportunities, and the difficulty of converting widespread frustration into political mobilisation become central to the discussion. Ultimately, the conversation examines whether the pressures created by contemporary capitalism could produce a renewed resistance movement, or whether insecurity and fragmentation will prevent that transformation from occurring.