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MaryAnne's avatar
MaryAnne
38m

Greece has willingly become a client state of Israel, a pariah cult. Read the room (world), Greece! Why does Greece need a sophisticated air defense system? Who’s attacking Greece? Perhaps a better question is who is lining their pockets?

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Martin's avatar
Martin
36m

Shame on Greece. Suckered by a modern day Trojan Horse. Israel never gives. Only takes.

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