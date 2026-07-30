Forest City, a development project launched under China's Belt and Road Initiative, in Gelang Patah in Malaysia's Johor state. Photo credit: Mohd Rasfan

For decades, the Westphalian order has rested on a simple premise: territory is sovereign, borders are real, and the nation-state is the ultimate authority within its domain. Then came the cloud, the blockchain, and a Silicon Valley ideology that treats countries not as sacred homelands but as legacy systems—buggy, outdated, and ripe for disruption.

The recent expulsion of Balaji Srinivasan’s “Network School” from Malaysia, coupled with the Chabad House confrontation in Thailand and the banning of exclusive “foreigners only” clubs in Indonesia, signals something far more sinister than a few visa breaches.

These are the opening salvos of a new form of soft-colonial power—one that operates not with gunboats and treaties, but with visas, capital, and digital infrastructure. It is a mode of jurisdictional trespass that turns sovereign land into a disposable platform and entire nations into mere footnotes.

At the heart of this storm is Balaji Srinivasan, the former Coinbase CTO and author of The Network State. His vision is audacious: digitally connected communities, united by shared values rather than geography, raise capital, acquire physical territory, and eventually win diplomatic recognition. He has candidly compared this project to “tech Zionism”—a term he uses to describe a “reverse diaspora” where online communities gather in physical space to form new nations.

This is not a metaphor. It is a blueprint. And for Southeast Asia, it is an existential challenge dressed in the garb of innovation.

The Network School, established in Johor’s Forest City in 2024, was marketed as a utopian hub for entrepreneurs. For $1,500 a month, members enjoyed seafront views, meditation spaces, and workshops. The marketing carefully omitted any mention of Malaysia, a semiotic violence that erased the host nation entirely. As one local activist put it: “For Malaysians, this was never about one company. It was about being erased and threatened.”

Malaysia’s response was swift and decisive. After public outrage over allegations that the school was harbouring Israeli dual nationals—a country Malaysia does not recognise—authorities revoked its business licence and ordered it to cease operations. Johor’s Chief Minister, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, delivered a stark warning: “No investor, company or organisation can be placed above the sovereignty of the country’s law.”

Yet the story did not end there. Eight US congressmen subsequently sent a letter to the State Department, expressing outrage and urging a review of security and economic ties with Malaysia. The allegation? That Hamas operatives were training to paraglider in Malaysia—a claim the government vehemently denied.

This is atrocity propaganda in its purest form: the weaponisation of trauma imagery to delegitimise a sovereign state’s pro-Palestine stance and reframe a question of digital colonialism into a securitised anti-terror narrative.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, a Chabad emissary reportedly told enforcement officials during a raid: “Don’t you know this is Israeli territory?” Thailand’s Deputy Interior Minister shot back: “This is Thailand, and anyone on Thai soil must obey the laws of the country.” The incident triggered inspections of over 360 businesses in Phuket over suspected illegal ownership structures.

In Indonesia, two Dutch citizens were banned for hosting a running club exclusively for foreigners—a practice that invokes the spectre of colonial-era racial segregation.

What binds these incidents together is a new form of “jurisdictional arbitrage”—the strategic exploitation of legal differentials between sovereign states. The network state does not need to conquer Malaysia; it needs only to purchase a parcel of land, exploit tourism visa regimes, and maintain its actual governing infrastructure in the digital cloud. The colonial relation is established not through the barrel of a gun but through the terms of service.

The $1,500 monthly fee ensures that membership is drawn from global digital capital rather than local communities. The indigenous population is not physically removed but rendered structurally irrelevant—eliminated by abstraction rather than force. This is settler-colonialism for the gig economy: transient, frictionless, and brutally efficient.

The Network School has now relocated to Kazakhstan, demonstrating the model’s core resilience. When one jurisdiction becomes inhospitable, pack up and move to another. This is the “whack-a-mole” dynamic that ASEAN states must confront collectively. The school’s founder paused a US$500 million expansion and sought a private audience with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—a request that was ignored. The sovereignty illusion of Silicon Valley could not have been more starkly exposed.

The implications are profound. ASEAN’s foundational principle of non-interference, designed to protect member states from traditional military intervention, is ill-suited to counter such soft sovereignty violations.

The region must develop a framework of “digital non-alignment” that includes common standards for digital nomad visas, information-sharing protocols to track network state-like entities, and mutual commitments to deny entry to formations expelled by fellow members.

This is not about rejecting foreign investment. Malaysia has built its economic success by welcoming global capital. But as one analyst warned: “A foreign company setting up a factory is one thing. A private community built around a particular ideology of how society should function is another.”

The BDS movement hailed the Network School’s closure as a “significant victory” against the “normalisation” of Israel. Yet the victory is local, not systemic. The school’s quick relocation to Kazakhstan proves that boycotting a network state in one jurisdiction may simply cause it to emerge in another.

The Network School controversy is a symptom of a deeper structural transformation. The network state model represents a mutation of settler-colonial logic that existing state structures are ill-equipped to resist. It is a form of digital feudalism—a system where founding influencers grant access in exchange for loyalty and financial contribution, much as feudal lords granted fiefs in exchange for military service.

The same forces that threaten Malaysia’s sovereignty today could reshape the entire regional order tomorrow. The question is not whether to engage with digital nomads and tech communities—they are here to stay. The question is whether ASEAN, and the broader international community, will allow sovereign territory to be treated as a disposable backdrop for Silicon Valley’s grand experiments.

The relocation of the Network School to Kazakhstan is not the end of the story. It is the beginning of a new phase. The tech-Zionist vision will continue to seek out jurisdictions where it can establish itself, exploiting the gaps between states” formal sovereignty and their practical capacity to govern the digital formations that occupy their territory.

ASEAN’s response will be a test case for whether democratic self-determination can survive the age of network sovereignty. The peoples of Southeast Asia have fought too long against colonial domination to watch their hard-won sovereignty be auctioned off for a $1,500 monthly subscription.

The new colonialists don’t need guns. They bring laptops and crypto. But the response must be just as resolute—and just as sovereign.