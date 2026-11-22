Cathy Caruth, the 1960 Chair of English and Comparative Literature at Cornell University, argues that trauma is not an unknowable void but a history that insists through what could not be grasped as it happened. Tracing her thinking to Freud's Moses and Monotheism, she shows how trauma works as a missed experience that returns unassimilated, turning survivors into vehicles for a past they do not own. Caruth rejects the charge that her work declares trauma unrepresentable, insisting that the real question is whether history will be testified to or will erase itself, and that trauma demands a new language rather than silence. Drawing on Robert Jay Lifton's reading of My Lai, she extends repetition compulsion to perpetrators and soldiers caught in atrocity-producing situations while refusing to excuse those who command them. She reframes trauma as a failure of address, a condition in which no listener exists, and calls for the creation of audiences capable of hearing. Caruth defends trauma as seeing too much rather than distorting reality, and she locates the literary in language that survives the collapse of existing frameworks, opening the possibility of testimony rather than an endless loop. Caruth recalls audiences in Japan asking about perpetrators and in Russia about the political uses of trauma, and she insists the concept must be carried across languages. She treats the concept's popular dilution as inevitable, but beside the point, pointing instead to creative work emerging worldwide, including a young scholar in Pakistan studying the betrayal of trauma, the fear that healing betrays the dead.