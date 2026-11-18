Halim Rane, an internationally recognised scholar of Islam and sociologist of religion at Griffith University, discusses media representations of Islam and Muslims, the post-9/11 revival of Samuel Huntington’s “clash of civilisations”, and the enduring power of propaganda. Drawing on his master’s research into Australian press coverage, and on the work of Edward Said, John Esposito, and Jack Shaheen (whose study of Hollywood’s portrayal of Arabs and Muslims he also cites), he examines how Western media consistently framed Islam through conflict, crisis, crime, war, and terrorism, leaving audiences with little historical or political context. Rane explores how the omission of the word “occupation” distorted public understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict and how Western governments have sold military interventions through repeated deceptions, from the Gulf of Tonkin and weapons of mass destruction to claims about Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He criticises the selective focus on certain histories of suffering while other genocides and injustices, including those against Indigenous Australians, remain marginalised, and he questions the disproportionate influence of the pro-Israel lobby in Australian public life. Turning to solutions, Rane argues that sustainable coexistence depends on recovering the practice of covenants: formal, binding commitments between individuals, communities, and states. He urges listeners to see through media and political propaganda, calls for leaders and states to be held accountable under international law, including Netanyahu before the ICC and Israel before the ICJ, and argues for a renewed emphasis on justice, mercy, and shared human security as the foundation for peace.