Ray Blanchard, semi-retired researcher in human sexuality who spent fifteen years screening applicants for sex-reassignment surgery at a gender identity clinic and another fifteen years assessing paraphilic interests in sex offenders, recounts the clinical realities of transsexualism before its political reframing. In the 1970s through mid-1990s, clinics treated transsexualism as a mental disorder requiring rigorous gatekeeping: patients underwent multi-year real-life tests living and working full-time as the opposite sex before any surgical approval, and numbers remained extremely low. Blanchard contrasts that era with the present, when activism recast the condition as a matter of identity and social justice rather than psychopathology, attracting different patients and clinicians while expanding presentations to include non-binary and rapid-onset cases. He defends the concept of autogynephilia as central to many male-to-female transitions and criticises purely sociopolitical explanations that evade clinical reality. Blanchard predicts that, to preserve insurance coverage, transsexualism will be redefined as a “wrong-body” disorder rather than removed from diagnostic manuals, and notes the internet’s unprecedented role in allowing individuals with rare conditions to form reinforcing echo chambers.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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