Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil, and Insulate Britain, joins Julian Vigo on Savage Minds for a far-reaching discussion on climate breakdown, civil resistance, revolutionary politics, and the future of democratic society. Drawing on decades of activism, academic research, and firsthand experience as an organic farmer whose livelihood was devastated by extreme weather, Hallam argues that the climate crisis is inseparable from the structural failures of contemporary capitalism and that Western societies have entered a pre-revolutionary period. Julian Vigo challenges Hallam on the effectiveness of disruptive protest, the criminalisation of climate activism, the changing nature of the political left, and the contradictions exposed during the COVID-19 era regarding civil liberties, state power, and public participation. Their conversation moves beyond environmental policy into broader philosophical questions concerning historical revolutions, the psychology of mass mobilisation, the role of spirituality and meaning in political action, and whether existing democratic institutions are capable of responding to accelerating ecological collapse. Together, Vigo and Hallam examine why climate activism increasingly intersects with debates over freedom, political legitimacy, cultural identity, and social transformation, while reflecting on the tensions between reform and revolution, institutional politics and grassroots movements, and materialist analysis versus moral conviction. This episode offers an unflinching exploration of one of the defining political and ecological debates of the twenty-first century through an extended dialogue that challenges assumptions across the ideological spectrum.