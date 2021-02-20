Beth Stelzer is a wife, mother, amateur powerlifter, accidental activist, and the founder of the grassroots, nonpartisan coalition Save Women’s Sports. In this episode, Stelzer speaks with Julian Vigo about her entry into grassroots activism and her drive to save women’s sports in the USA, elaborating how sports bodies have almost entirely sidelined the voices of female athletes while centring the feelings of males who, she maintains, have no business competing against women and girls.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes