Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago and founding director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, examines why modern military superiority so often fails to produce lasting political success. Drawing on decades of research into coercive air power, he argues that precision-guided warfare has fundamentally reshaped public expectations by creating the illusion that wars can be won quickly, cheaply, and with few casualties. Revisiting the lessons of Vietnam and the arguments developed in his landmark book Bombing to Win, Pape explains why tactical achievements frequently strengthen an adversary’s political resolve instead of compelling surrender. The conversation explores his concept of the “escalation trap,” in which battlefield successes steadily weaken a state’s broader strategic position by deepening political resistance and encouraging further military escalation. Applying this framework to the recent confrontation with Iran, Pape analyzes the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, the limitations of coercive diplomacy, shifting regional power dynamics, and Washington’s declining credibility in the Middle East. He argues that effective strategy depends not on the destructive power of modern weapons but on understanding how military action interacts with political objectives, public opinion, and national resolve. Rather than viewing conflict through the lens of technological superiority alone, Pape contends that contemporary wars are ultimately decided by political outcomes, making strategic judgment far more important than tactical victories. The discussion offers a timely assessment of air power, deterrence, escalation, and the changing character of warfare in an increasingly unstable international system.