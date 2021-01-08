Dr. Douglas Frank, Ph.D. in Surface Analytical Chemistry, has recently gained notoriety for his modelling work on the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Frank has been making his work available to the public since January of 1990 and his Facebook page “Follow the Data with Dr Frank” has over 50,000 members and followers. In this episode, Dr. Frank details the way the COVID-19 data is being used, abused and misrepresented by governments and the media.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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