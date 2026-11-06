Protesters attend a demonstration demanding more education funding in Paris, France, Thursday, 5 November 2026. Photo credit: Thibault Camus

Following weeks of major mobilisations led by high school and university students, hundreds of thousands of people responded to a general strike call by French trade unions. On Thursday, 5 November, over 200 events and at least 1,500 industrial action appeals brought the country to a standstill again.

According to the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), roughly 1.6 million people took to the streets. The organisation reported 350,000 people in Paris, 150,000 in Marseille, 120,000 in Bordeaux, and 100,000 in Lille, among others—despite authorities’ attempts to obstruct the day.

Participants at strikes and rallies demanded concrete measures to address the cost-of-living crisis and an end to the repressive measures increasingly adopted by the government and law enforcement since early October.

“The demands are well known: price freezes, the repeal of the Parcoursup system, more university places, wage increases, and €10 billion in the budget to address the demands of high school and university students,” wrote left media outlet L’Insoumission.

Refusal of social injustice is driving the mobilisation.

There was little doubt the new day of mobilisation would be successful, given the outpouring of support student demands have gathered since the start of the academic year. “What we are witnessing is the summary of ten years of Macronism and anger against that policy,” said Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT, in an interview with Mediapart.

According to Binet, the convergence of different movements—students, workers, gilets jaunes (Yellow Vests)—is driven in part by a shared refusal of the social injustice that defines President Emmanuel Macron’s legacy. “For ten years, Macronist policy has varied in many respects, but with one constant: its economic choices, which serve the powerful, the business community, and the wealthiest.”

This neoliberal agenda is facing resistance not only from students and workers but also from progressive forces in parliament. On Wednesday, 4 November, an overwhelming majority—over 450—of representatives in the National Assembly rejected a budget proposal aiming to cut over €40 billion as concerns over the public deficit in the mainstream mount.

While both left- and right-wing representatives rejected the proposal, only the left has outlined a substantial alternative—and has brought that vision along while marching with students over the past weeks. The National Rally, by contrast, has promised no break with the status quo as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

Protests to continue on Saturday

Preparations for Thursday’s actions were once again marked by a high level of repression, with national authorities announcing the deployment of approximately 70,000 law enforcement agents. At the local level, several demonstrations were rerouted at the last minute, and police continued to use tear gas against demonstrators.

Administrative manoeuvres, arrests, and violence against students have only added to protesters’ frustration, Binet emphasised, shaping additional demands to uphold and protect the right to protest.

The persistent protests have also produced the first—albeit minimal—breakthroughs. “These past few weeks gave the government space to announce a series of initial measures aimed at young people, in the hope of calming our mobilisation,” wrote student unions Union Syndicale Lycéenne (USL) and Union Étudiante. “These announcements represent a first symbolic retreat by a power that had until now appeared unshakeable.”

“The balance of power we have built over more than a month is exposing a government—a government incapable of taking responsibility for 10 years of social and racist war policies against young people and incapable of imagining any response to our demands other than unbridled repression—trembling.”

On Thursday, as actions were coming to a close, the government announced it would organise a social dialogue session including trade unions and employers’ representatives next week.

Meanwhile, a new general demonstration has been announced for Saturday, 7 November.