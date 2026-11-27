Georgios Samaras, Assistant Professor of Public Policy at King’s College London, examines how liberal politics helped prepare the ground for the far right and why concentrated wealth now threatens democratic accountability. Samaras argues that Donald Trump cannot be understood as a sudden break with the past, since earlier liberal and conservative governments helped create the conditions for his rise. In Europe, he contends, politicians and media have absorbed imported political narratives and repeated terms such as “remigration”, which he describes as a form of ethnic cleansing, without adequately challenging them. Pointing to France, he argues that the liberal centre appears more comfortable with a victory for Marine Le Pen than for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He also examines the blurring of left and right and the weakness of left-wing representation, contending that confusion over ideology leaves many voters unsure who represents them. Samaras maintains that racism’s history must be addressed while warning that indiscriminate accusations harden political divisions and that the left needs a deeper understanding of everyday economic struggles. He calls for a radical redistribution of wealth, including an extreme tax on fortunes of at least 10 million euros, and he argues that billionaire influence turns economic power into political control. Turning to technology, he describes social media platforms as exercising unchecked power on a scale beyond that of traditional broadcasting and calls for state regulation. Finally, he considers what citizens, journalists and scholars can do to hold wealth and state power to account.