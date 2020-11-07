Glenn Loury

Professor Glenn Lowry, an economist and social scientist at Brown University, joins Julian Vigo on Savage Minds to discuss race, class, and the shifting dynamics of political and social discourse. Lowry examines the growing prevalence of racial essentialism on the political left, noting how it crowds out essential discussions regarding economic structures and class disparities. He reflects on the legacy of Daniel Patrick Moynihan and the severe professional and social penalties modern scholars face when attempting to address sensitive issues like single-parent households or crime objectively without fear of being labeled. The conversation addresses historical narratives surrounding slavery, arguing that framing contemporary society primarily through centuries-old oppression ignores a century and a half of remarkable progress, civil rights achievements, and demographic changes. Lowry also analyzes the performative nature of modern identity politics, arguing that ideological conformity tests, corporate brand management, and symbolic gestures function as substitutes for genuine material power. Furthermore, the dialogue explores how media polarization distorts events like police shootings and urban crime, often suppressing the reality of internal violence and the complex socioeconomic factors driving criminal behavior. Finally, Lowry reflects on how the shift toward remote learning and digital communication during the pandemic is fundamentally transforming higher education, breaking down traditional geographical boundaries and opening up broader competitive models for intellectual content delivery.