Heather Heying is an evolutionary biologist, educator, and author who co-hosts a popular weekly livestream with husband Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse podcast. In this episode, Heying discusses with Julian Vigo the political political malaise of identity politics, sequential hermaphroditism, current denial science denialism, and our physical disconnection with other humans as she offers solutions to the current era of political intolerance.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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