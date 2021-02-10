Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Heather Heying
0:00
-1:44:00

Heather Heying

S1E26
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Savage Minds

Heather Heying is an evolutionary biologist, educator, and author who co-hosts a popular weekly livestream with husband Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse podcast. In this episode, Heying discusses with Julian Vigo the political political malaise of identity politics, sequential hermaphroditism, current denial science denialism, and our physical disconnection with other humans as she offers solutions to the current era of political intolerance.

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