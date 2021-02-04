Jennifer Wagner-Assali, an orthopaedic surgeon and certified athletic trainer, examines the controversy surrounding competitive fairness in women’s sports following her third-place finish behind transgender cyclist Ivy (formerly Rachel) McKinnon at the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships. Wagner-Assali details how she and fellow female athletes discovered late roster additions, faced systemic dismissals from race officials, and encountered intense public hostility and harassment upon speaking out against biological male advantages in female-only categories. The discussion highlights the broader cultural and institutional pressures facing women, including the exclusion of female voices from sports policymaking bodies like the International Olympic Committee, the marginalisation of scientific research demonstrating retention of male physiological advantages post-transition, and the co-optation of advocacy groups. Furthermore, Wagner-Assali evaluates the ongoing legislative battles across various US states to protect Title IX and preserve sex-based protections, while advocating for the establishment of a separate, dedicated third category to ensure true inclusivity without compromising the integrity, safety, and future of women’s sports.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes