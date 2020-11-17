Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Kellie-Jay Keen
0:00
-1:34:27

Kellie-Jay Keen

S1E4
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Savage Minds

Women's rights campaigner and founder of Standing For Women, Kellie-Jay Keen, discusses the rift among feminists seeking to denigrate right-wing women, free speech and the myth of left-wing compassion with Julian Vigo. Also known by the name Posie Parker, Keen covers her political actions to include the posting of billboards and stickers with the definition of the word “woman” and her recent arrest.

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