Women's rights campaigner and founder of Standing For Women, Kellie-Jay Keen, discusses the rift among feminists seeking to denigrate right-wing women, free speech and the myth of left-wing compassion with Julian Vigo. Also known by the name Posie Parker, Keen covers her political actions to include the posting of billboards and stickers with the definition of the word “woman” and her recent arrest.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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