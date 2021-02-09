Libby Emmons, senior editor at The Post Millennial and senior contributor for The Federalist, discusses with host Julian Vigo the massive political and media shifts that occurred following the COVID-19 pandemic and the events surrounding May 25, 2020. Emmons explores how the government and media infantilised society by transitioning from initial logical measures to strict behavioural directives, noting how compliance was effectively weaponised against the public. The conversation examines the paradox of bad faith within the contemporary cultural and political landscape, ranging from top-down propaganda and the systematic suppression of dissenting scientific voices to the rigid enforcement of ideological narratives. Emmons analyses how legacy media and political establishments have failed to address real economic and class issues, observing that identity politics and narrative control have largely replaced objective journalism and critical thinking. Furthermore, they discuss the detrimental impacts of lockdowns and remote learning on children, the rise of ideological purity within institutions, and the growing disconnect between the political establishment and disenfranchised citizens. Emmons and Vigo reflect on how these compounding factors have left the public navigating a reality dictated by ideological dogma rather than empirical truth, urging a return to genuine critical inquiry and individual autonomy.