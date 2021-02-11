Robert Jensen is an Emeritus Professor in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Texas in Austin and collaborates with the Ecosphere Studies program at The Land Institute. He is the author of The Restless and Relentless Mind of Wes Jackson: Searching for Sustainability (University Press of Kansas, 2021). In this episode, Jensen discusses his introduction to radical feminism and the paradox of how this particular feminist perspective, despite offering the most compelling and accurate critique of pornography, has been entirely sidelined from academic and popular discourse. Analysing the social hierarchy of patriarchy and how it serves as a cultural backdrop to the debate on gender and our approach to ecological issues, Jensen suggests that men who still view radical feminism as a “threat” ought to view it as a gift.