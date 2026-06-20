Robin Andersen, professor emerita of media studies at Fordham University, examines how US media coverage of Gaza functions less as journalism than as a system of narrative management, transforming military violence into a language of self-defence while obscuring the historical realities of occupation, blockade, and dispossession. Drawing on her recent book The Complicit Lens (2026), Andersen argues that mainstream outlets relied heavily on Israeli military claims, anonymous intelligence sources, and reporting conventions that concealed agency and normalised civilian suffering. Rather than treating these distortions as isolated failures, she situates them within a broader history of wartime propaganda, comparing contemporary Gaza coverage to the media’s role in legitimising the Iraq War and advancing narratives during the War on Terror. The discussion explores how concentrated media ownership, corporate interests, and institutional dependence on official sources shape the limits of acceptable discourse, narrowing the range of perspectives available to the public during periods of conflict. Andersen argues that journalists who challenge dominant narratives often face marginalisation, while eyewitness accounts, humanitarian testimony, and independent reporting are subordinated to the claims of political and military authorities. The result, she contends, is a media environment that privileges power over accountability and framing over factual complexity. At the centre of the conversation is a critique of how language, sourcing, and editorial priorities influence public understanding of war, revealing the extent to which modern news institutions can become active participants in manufacturing consent rather than independent watchdogs holding power to account.