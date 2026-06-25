Political analyst Trita Parsi examines the deep contradictions at the heart of contemporary US foreign policy, tracing the consequences of decades of military intervention from Iraq and Syria to Iran. The discussion explores how the US invasion of Iraq helped create the conditions for the rise of ISIS, the rapid normalisation of Syria's new leadership despite its origins in Al-Qaeda-linked movements, and the broader erosion of public trust in mainstream media coverage of global conflicts. Parsi argues that sanctions on countries such as Iran and Syria overwhelmingly punish civilian populations while failing to achieve their stated political objectives. He also analyses the influence of the military-industrial complex on Washington's decision-making, explaining how economic and political incentives perpetuate a cycle of intervention even as public support for endless wars declines. The conversation turns to Iran, where Parsi challenges widely circulated narratives about protests, political unrest and regime change, arguing that foreign interference and media distortions have often obscured a more complex reality. Throughout the interview, broader questions emerge about empire, propaganda, media credibility and the limits of military power in shaping political outcomes. The result is a wide-ranging examination of how interventionist policies have reshaped the Middle East, why many official narratives are increasingly being questioned and what a more restrained and realistic approach to international relations might look like in an era marked by geopolitical instability and declining confidence in traditional institutions.