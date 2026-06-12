Alex Byrne, Lawrence S. Rockefeller Professor of Philosophy at MIT and author of Trouble with Gender: Sex Facts, Gender Fictions (2023), argues in this conversation that the contemporary backlash against the biological definition of “woman” stems from two distinct and often conflicting intellectual currents: a longstanding feminist suspicion of biological essentialism, and a newer push, largely from trans activism, to redefine sex itself as socially constructed or non-binary. Byrne traces how this confusion has hardened into orthodoxy across academia and medicine, making dissent professionally dangerous even for scholars working from well-established science. The conversation examines the toll this has taken: researchers no-platformed, careers destroyed, and a climate in which even raising basic biological facts can trigger threats and reputational ruin. Byrne discusses MIT’s Civil Discourse Project, which he co-leads, as evidence that controversial topics can still be debated productively when expectations are set honestly and both sides are willing to show up. He reflects on the reluctance of gender-affirming care’s strongest proponents to defend their position in open debate, and on the growing body of evidence against pediatric medical transition. Asked whether a “truth and reconciliation” reckoning is possible, Byrne is doubtful that public admissions of error will come, but sees hope in quieter institutional change: medical bodies revising guidance, universities loosening restrictions on academic freedom, and the slow erosion of a consensus he believes is no longer defensible.