Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Selina Soule & Christiana Holcomb
0:00
-22:10

Selina Soule & Christiana Holcomb

S1E24
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Selena Soule, track athlete at the College of Charleston, and Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, examine the displacement of female athletes by males competing in girls’ and women’s categories. Soule recounts four years of high-school competition in Connecticut in which two biological males took multiple state titles and denied her qualification for regional championships, eroding motivation and fairness. Holcomb details the physiological advantages conferred by male puberty—greater muscle mass, bone density, heart and lung capacity—that testosterone suppression cannot fully reverse, and warns that policies permitting self-identification threaten the existence of meaningful women’s sport. They discuss the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference rules, the wider implications for Title IX, locker rooms, shelters and prisons, and the Biden administration’s early executive orders. Both emphasise that the defence of sex-based categories unites women across political lines and that accurate language about biological sex remains essential to protecting female athletic opportunity and physical safety.

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