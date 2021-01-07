Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder of Transgender Trend, discusses the critical safeguarding issues, medical scandals, and ideological pressures surrounding transgender identity policies in schools. Davies-Arai explores how schools have embraced extreme guidance that promotes social transition and medical affirmation without a proper clinical or evidence-based foundation, noting how this fundamentally undermines children's stable understanding of reality and biological sex. The conversation examines the complex paradox of bad faith within this cultural and educational landscape—ranging from the systematic suppression of dissenting voices and the clever conflation of sex with gender to the active coercion of teachers and local authorities into adopting unverified toolkits. Furthermore, Davies-Arai analyses the severe, detrimental impacts of puberty blockers on vulnerable youth, including autistic, gay, and lesbian children, the landmark legal victory achieved by Keira Bell against the Tavistock clinic, and the broader institutional failures that have sacrificed children's long-term health and wellbeing for the sake of ideological purity.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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