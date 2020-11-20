Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, the esteemed Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, joins Julian Vigo to discuss this current global pandemic through the analysis he and Dr. Karina Reiss provide in Corona, False Alarm Facts And Figures (2020). An award-winning researcher, Bhakdi sheds a light on the current era of COVID-19 and offers an analysis of whether radical protective measures—including lockdown, social distancing, and mandatory masking—have been justified, and what the ramifications have been for society, the economy, and public health.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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