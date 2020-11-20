Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Sucharit Bhakdi
0:00
-1:20:03

Sucharit Bhakdi

S1E5
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Savage Minds

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, the esteemed Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, joins Julian Vigo to discuss this current global pandemic through the analysis he and Dr. Karina Reiss provide in Corona, False Alarm Facts And Figures (2020). An award-winning researcher, Bhakdi sheds a light on the current era of COVID-19 and offers an analysis of whether radical protective measures—including lockdown, social distancing, and mandatory masking—have been justified, and what the ramifications have been for society, the economy, and public health.

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