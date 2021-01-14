Caleb Maupin, journalist, political analyst and author of the introduction to a new English edition of Muammar Gaddafi’s Green Book, examines the record of Libya’s socialist experiment and the consequences of the 2011 NATO intervention. He argues that Western media systematically misrepresented the Green Book and obscured Libya’s achievements in raising living standards, expanding education and healthcare, and constructing the Great Man-Made River, transforming a poor country into one with the highest life expectancy on the African continent. Maupin contends that the regime-change war, justified through humanitarian and feminist rhetoric, empowered extremist fighters and produced the present chaos that drives Libyans to flee across the Mediterranean. He traces how neoconservative interventionist narratives have been absorbed by large sections of the liberal left, creating ideological confusion that leads progressives to support imperial wars. Extending the analysis to domestic politics, Maupin criticises the culture-war framing of events such as the Capitol riot and police violence, insisting that working-class discontent—whether among Trump voters or Black communities—must be met with independent class-struggle politics rather than Democratic Party orthodoxy or racial essentialism.
Caleb Maupin
S1E17
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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