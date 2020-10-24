Heather Brunskell-Evans discusses the philosophical legacy of Michel Foucault, exploring how his concepts of genealogy, archaeology, and biopower provide crucial tools to examine social control, gender, and human sexuality. The discussion examines the controversies surrounding Foucault's past statements on adult-child relationships, distinguishing between his problematic personal remarks and the robust theoretical framework he established for analysing institutional power, body hierarchies, and pervasive social surveillance. Furthermore, Brunskell-Evans analyses how contemporary gender identity movements and transgender activism function as a form of men's rights politics that actively undermines women's and children's material rights, often sustained through widespread self-censorship, institutional compliance, and enforced social conformity. The conversation explores the chilling effect of cancel culture on academic freedom and public discourse, drawing direct parallels between current ideological policing and historical authoritarian control. Finally, Brunskell-Evans reflects on how COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have dramatically amplified a culture of biosecurity and fear, prioritising biological survival whilst neglecting broader social liberties, fundamental human rights, and essential open debate.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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