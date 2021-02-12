James Caspian, a British registered psychotherapist who was refused permission by Bath Spa University to conduct research on gender detransition, has now taken his case against the university to the European Court of Human Rights. In this episode, Caspian discusses with Julian Vigo his interest in the field of gender identity, the need for research on both gender transition and detransition and how a Jungian analysis which advocates for the “rule of reason” might be useful in understanding the current collective chaos at the core of the gender debate.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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