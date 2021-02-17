Jason D. Hill, professor of philosophy at DePaul University, explores the intersection of identity politics, victimology, and the ideological transformation of modern institutions. Hill critiques how a managerial class of elite liberals expropriates the agency of minorities by projecting an assumption of permanent victimhood, thereby ignoring the substantial legal and historical progress achieved since the civil rights era. The discussion critically examines the erosion of objective standards and the rise of standpoint epistemologies within academia, noting how activism has increasingly supplanted rigorous critical thinking, reason, and logic. Hill argues that this cultural shift promotes a form of civilisational burnout and moral exhaustion among younger generations, who are burdened by unrealistic expectations under late-stage capitalism and incentivised by the social and financial rewards attached to iconic victimhood. Furthermore, the conversation addresses alarming trends in public education and elite institutions, where hyper-fixation on race and identity often manufactures guilt and resentment rather than fostering genuine understanding. Finally, Hill and the host reflect on the deep paradoxes of modern progressivism, observing how contemporary left-wing movements have paradoxically embraced rigid, reactionary dogmas regarding gender and human biology that mirror traditional essentialism. Hill concludes that safeguarding intellectual diversity, upholding universally shared objective methods, and encouraging robust parental and public awareness are essential to rescuing education from ideological capture.