Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University who holds an MD and PhD in economics, discusses his work during the COVID-19 epidemic, including the first seroprevalence study and some of the humanist ideals behind the Great Barrington Declaration which urges a change in COVID-19 infection control policies away from lockdowns and in favour of focused protection of the vulnerable. Bhattacharya critiques the devastating collateral damage and scientific failures of COVID-19 lockdowns, arguing that public health policies should have focused on the focused protection of the vulnerable rather than imposing society-wide restrictions. Bhattacharya discusses his early antibody seroprevalence studies in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties, which revealed that infection numbers were far higher and the infection fatality rate (IFR) was significantly lower than initial World Health Organization estimates. He highlights the sharp age gradient of COVID-19 mortality—noting a very high survival rate for individuals under 70 contrasted with severe risk for the elderly, particularly in nursing homes—and contends that broad lockdowns failed to achieve "zero COVID". Instead, lockdowns caused catastrophic collateral damage, including surging youth suicidality, severe economic collapse, missed cancer screenings, and a massive rise in global starvation risks affecting millions of poor people worldwide. Furthermore, Bhattacharya condemns the widespread censorship, fear-mongering, and politicisation within academic institutions and media outlets that stifled open scientific debate, arguing instead for a humane policy focused directly on protecting the vulnerable and restoring the open dialectic necessary for science.