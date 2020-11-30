Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Marcus Evans
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-1:03:48

Marcus Evans

S1E7
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Julian Vigo's avatar
Savage Minds and Julian Vigo

Marcus Evans, former clinical lead of the adult and adolescent departments at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, discusses his extensive career in psychiatry, his resignation from the trust board over governance concerns, and the systemic pressures surrounding gender identity services for youth. Evans explores how the Tavistock’s youth gender identity service became increasingly siloed and detached from traditional psychoanalytic practices, noting a troubling shift toward fast-tracking vulnerable young people—frequently autistic or socially isolated adolescents—onto puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without adequate psychological investigation. The conversation critically examines the profound politicisation of clinical medicine, the corporate and consumerist models driving modern psychiatric care, and the aggressive intimidation of clinicians who raise concerns about the long-term physical and psychological impacts of medical transition. Furthermore, Evans analyses the lack of rigorous, long-term research backing these experimental treatments, the alarming physical complications associated with hormone interventions, and the urgent necessity for open-minded, rigorous clinical inquiry that prioritises genuine patient welfare over ideological conformity.

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