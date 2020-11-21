Martin Kulldorff, biostatistician, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses the failure of standard public health principles during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rationale behind co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) with Sunetra Gupta and Jay Bhattacharya. Kulldorff explores how widespread lockdown policies have caused devastating collateral damage—including plummeting childhood vaccination rates, unmonitored cancer screenings, and deteriorating mental health—while shifting the burden of infection onto vulnerable working-class populations who cannot work from home. The conversation critically examines the stark thousandfold mortality difference between the old and young, arguing for targeted, focused protection of the elderly rather than blanket lockdowns that keep low-risk children out of school and disrupt society. Furthermore, Kulldorff analyses the emotional politicisation of public health in the media, the suppression of dissenting scientific viewpoints, the misrepresentation of natural immunity and herd immunity, and the urgent need to restore trust, transparency, and open academic discourse to the scientific community.
Martin Kulldorff
Martin Kulldorff, biostatistician, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses the failure of standard public health principles during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rationale behind co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) with Sunetra Gupta and Jay Bhattacharya. Kulldorff explores how widespread lockdown policies have caused devastating collateral damage—including plummeting childhood vaccination rates, unmonitored cancer screenings, and deteriorating mental health—while shifting the burden of infection onto vulnerable working-class populations who cannot work from home. The conversation critically examines the stark thousandfold mortality difference between the old and young, arguing for targeted, focused protection of the elderly rather than blanket lockdowns that keep low-risk children out of school and disrupt society. Furthermore, Kulldorff analyses the emotional politicisation of public health in the media, the suppression of dissenting scientific viewpoints, the misrepresentation of natural immunity and herd immunity, and the urgent need to restore trust, transparency, and open academic discourse to the scientific community.