Oliver Traldi, graduate student in philosophy at the University of Notre Dame, writing fellow at Heterodox Academy and columnist at Arc Digital, examines the transformation of the American left into what he terms a “guild” shaped by elite overproduction and the incentives of an expanded professional-managerial class. Recently, Traldi penned “The Left Has Turned Into a Guild Hall,” an essay which addresses identity politics on the left. He links the swelling ranks of college- and graduate-educated young people to a status-seeking ideology that prizes credentials, symbolic gestures and identity hierarchies over material class analysis. Reflecting on the January 6 Capitol events and the preceding summer of protest, Traldi portrays both as forms of spectacle in which participants often seemed more concerned with documentation and self-presentation than coherent political strategy. He defends older liberal commitments to colour-blindness, universalism and individual agency against the resurgence of race essentialism and the social-constructionist view that race must be continually reified. Drawing on thinkers such as Adolph Reed, he argues that contemporary anti-racism frequently rearranges elite representation while leaving structural inequality untouched, and recounts the social costs of dissenting from these orthodoxies within progressive circles.

