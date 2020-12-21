Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Paul Cockshott
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Paul Cockshott

S1E10
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Savage Minds

Paul Cockshott, author of How The World Works (2019), discusses the links between capitalism and class politics. Detailing how the ruling class is based upon the exploitation of labour and the interwoven dynamics of the class economy, slavery, feudal tenure, and immigration, Cockshott elaborates the historical issues that affect productivity and labour today.

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