Dr William Malone, a board-certified endocrinologist, discusses his career in clinical practice and his critical evaluation of medical and hormonal treatments for gender dysphoria. Malone explains that his concern began around 2017 when the Endocrine Society presented a radical shift in guidelines at its international meeting, strongly advocating pro-affirmation medical interventions—such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones—for children and adolescents. He points out that these interventions result in permanent infertility and sterility, yet a review of the referenced data revealed no strong scientific justification for such dramatic measures. Furthermore, Malone highlights a significant social phenomenon around the same period involving a massive rise in adolescent females declaring a transgender identity, often within friend groups and frequently complicated by histories of trauma or autism. He criticises the medical community and professional societies for adopting a dogmatic affirmation-only approach, dismissing psychotherapy, and ignoring the lack of long-term objective data showing psychological benefit. Additionally, Malone points out the severe physical risks associated with cross-sex hormones, such as increased cardiovascular disease and blood clots, which are well known in general medicine but overlooked or downplayed in this context. Finally, he attributes this widespread clinical shift to powerful lobbying efforts and a small group of ambitious practitioners, resulting in a chilling effect on open academic debate and leaving vulnerable patients misled by unproven promises.